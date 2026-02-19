Israeli forces detained at least 37 Palestinians and injured one during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, local sources told Anadolu.
In the southern city of Hebron, Israeli troops stormed the town of Beit Ula, searching homes and commercial shops, eyewitnesses said.
During the raid, soldiers opened fire and injured a Palestinian man, though the severity of his condition was not immediately known.
In the Jabal Jales area of Hebron, the army carried out a separate raid, detaining 20 Palestinians and transferring them for interrogation, according to local sources. Residents said Israeli forces converted a residential building into a temporary military post and conducted field interrogations of detainees.
Footage circulated on social media showed detainees being led away blindfolded and with their hands bound as soldiers escorted them to an interrogation site.
Elsewhere, Israeli forces raided the city of Qalqilya early on Thursday, detaining 13 Palestinians after searching multiple homes, local sources said. Military vehicles entered eastern Qalqilya, the New Askar refugee camp and the Al-Taawun Al-Awsat Street area, where homes were searched and property was reportedly ransacked.
The arrests bring the total number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank during the raids to at least 37, according to eyewitness accounts and local sources.
Israel has intensified raids in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, since launching its genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023. Palestinians view the escalation, including killings, arrests, displacement and settlement expansion, as a step towards formal annexation of the territory.
In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.