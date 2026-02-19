Israeli forces detained at least 37 Palestinians and injured one during a series of raids across the occupied West Bank on the second day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Thursday, local sources told Anadolu.

In the southern city of Hebron, Israeli troops stormed the town of Beit Ula, searching homes and commercial shops, eyewitnesses said.

During the raid, soldiers opened fire and injured a Palestinian man, though the severity of his condition was not immediately known.

In the Jabal Jales area of Hebron, the army carried out a separate raid, detaining 20 Palestinians and transferring them for interrogation, according to local sources. Residents said Israeli forces converted a residential building into a temporary military post and conducted field interrogations of detainees.

Footage circulated on social media showed detainees being led away blindfolded and with their hands bound as soldiers escorted them to an interrogation site.