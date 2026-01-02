US President Donald Trump warned that Washington would step in if Iran “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters,” saying the United States is “locked and loaded and ready to go.”

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said on Friday: “If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Protests erupted on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial against foreign currencies and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to several other cities nationwide. At least five people have reported to have been killed in the protests.

In response to Trump’s comments, Ali Larijani, a former parliament speaker who serves as the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, alleged on Friday on the social platform X that Israel and the US were stoking the demonstrations, without providing evidence.



“Trump should know that intervention by the US in the domestic problem corresponds (to) chaos in the entire region and the destruction of the US interests,” Larijani wrote on X, which the Iranian government blocks. “The people of the US should know that Trump began the adventurism. They should take care of their own soldiers.”



Larijani’s remarks likely referenced America’s wide military footprint in the region. Iran in June attacked Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar after US strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites.

Worsening economic conditions