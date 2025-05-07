Pakistan says it shot down five Indian military aircraft, including the advanced Rafale jets, during the cross-border engagement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours on Wednesday.

India has not confirmed the downing of its jets, but reports quoting local officials say a few aircraft crashed on the side of India-administered Kashmir.

The incident has put the spotlight on Pakistan’s JF-17 jets that were recently equipped with China’s most advanced long-range air-to-air PL-15 missiles.

As tensions were rising with India, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) last week released footage of its JF-17 jets, showing they were carrying PL-15, a missile that China developed for its fifth-generation J-10 stealth jets.

If Pakistan has used PL-15 to shoot down Indian jets, then this would be the first time this long-range missile was used in a live combat, says Khalid Chishti, a former PAF air commodore and fighter pilot.

What’s even more striking is that the pictures shared by PAF showed a version of PL-15, which is exclusively meant for China’s own military use and not destined for the export market that has a shorter range.

“I was at a Pakistan air base recently to make a documentary and I asked the pilots what’s the range of the missile and they said it’s 200 kilometres plus,” says Chishti.

The PL-15E is the export version and has a range of 145 km.

“This missile has a longer range than Meteor missiles, which India’s Rafale jets carry,” says Chishti.

Pakistan’s JF-17s have also been equipped with the advanced radar known as the

Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) that enables it to use the missiles more effectively.