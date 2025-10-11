Another strong earthquake struck the southern Philippines late Saturday, just a day after two major tremors hit Davao Oriental.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the 6.2-magnitude quake occurred at 1432 GMT off the coast of Cagwait, Surigao del Sur, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

Tremors were also felt in Davao City and nearby areas, sparking concern among residents still reeling from earlier quakes.

Authorities said they are assessing possible aftershocks and damage.

Meanwhile, more than 66,000 families were affected by two powerful earthquakes that struck the southern Philippines hours apart on Friday, according to officials and local media.

Davao Oriental Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang said Saturday that around 100 houses were destroyed and about 500 others were partially damaged, ABS-CBN reported.