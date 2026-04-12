WORLD
1 min read
Syria slams Israel's 'frenzied expansion'
Syria's top diplomat condemns blatant and repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory.
Syria slams Israel's 'frenzied expansion'
File photo: Syria's top diplomat condemns repeated Israeli attacks. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani has condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, calling them a “blatant violation” of sovereignty and international law.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi following a meeting of the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council in the Jordanian capital on Sunday, Shaibani also criticised Israel’s “aggressive expansion” in the occupied Golan Heights.

“We strongly condemn the blatant and repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and the frenzied expansion in the occupied Golan, which constitute a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law,” he said.

Shaibani drew parallels with recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, saying they similarly targeted civilian infrastructure.

RECOMMENDED

“These actions are no different from the brutal aggression that destroyed infrastructure in Lebanon last week,” he added.

In 2024, Israel declared the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two sides no longer valid, invaded the Syrian buffer zone and has since carried out near-daily strikes and incursions.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli actions undermine US mediation in Syria-Israel talks: Damascus
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
UK shelves Chagos Islands handover after Trump opposition
VP Vance arrives in Pakistan to start crucial US–Iran talks
Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
South Korea leader shares video of Palestinian child 'abused' by Israeli troops, enraging Tel Aviv