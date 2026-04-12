Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani has condemned the repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory, calling them a “blatant violation” of sovereignty and international law.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi following a meeting of the Syrian-Jordanian Higher Coordination Council in the Jordanian capital on Sunday, Shaibani also criticised Israel’s “aggressive expansion” in the occupied Golan Heights.

“We strongly condemn the blatant and repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory and the frenzied expansion in the occupied Golan, which constitute a clear violation of Syrian sovereignty and international law,” he said.

Shaibani drew parallels with recent Israeli strikes in Lebanon, saying they similarly targeted civilian infrastructure.