WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Three Qatari diplomats killed in a car crash in Egypt
Two diplomats were also injured in the crash ahead of the international summit on Gaza in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Three Qatari diplomats killed in a car crash in Egypt
An Egyptian traffic policeman guards in Peace Square, after Israel's government ratified a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza [FILE]. / Reuters
October 12, 2025

Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egyptian media has reported.

Two diplomats were injured in the crash when the Qatari delegation's car crashed while travelling on the main road in South Sinai early on Sunday.

Authorities were alerted about the accident on the road between Sharm El-Sheikh and Taba.

The deceased were taken to the morgue at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital, while the injured were rushed to the hospital.

RECOMMENDED

Sharm El-Sheikh will host an international Gaza summit on Monday, to be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, with the attendance of than 20 countries.

The summit seeks to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” according to an Egyptian presidential statement.

RelatedTRT World - Egyptian president calls for deploying international forces in Gaza

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia