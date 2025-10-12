Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egyptian media has reported.

Two diplomats were injured in the crash when the Qatari delegation's car crashed while travelling on the main road in South Sinai early on Sunday.

Authorities were alerted about the accident on the road between Sharm El-Sheikh and Taba.

The deceased were taken to the morgue at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital, while the injured were rushed to the hospital.