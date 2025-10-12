Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egyptian media has reported.
Two diplomats were injured in the crash when the Qatari delegation's car crashed while travelling on the main road in South Sinai early on Sunday.
Authorities were alerted about the accident on the road between Sharm El-Sheikh and Taba.
The deceased were taken to the morgue at the Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital, while the injured were rushed to the hospital.
Sharm El-Sheikh will host an international Gaza summit on Monday, to be co-chaired by President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and his American counterpart, Donald Trump, with the attendance of than 20 countries.
The summit seeks to “end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability,” according to an Egyptian presidential statement.