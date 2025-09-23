United Nations — A delegate from a Middle Eastern country told TRT World outside the main building of the United Nations, "It took genocide in Gaza to spur many European countries to make this landmark move. Though belated, it is a welcome step."
The delegate, flanked by several colleagues, was referring to the two-state solution summit hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on Monday at the UN's main Assembly Hall, where hundreds of diplomats offered a standing ovation and applause to France and a number of other Western countries for defying Israel and recognising the State of Palestine.
Alongside co-host France, Belgium, Andorra, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco announced the recognition of Palestine's sovereignty at the summit, formally known as the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution.
However, Israel and its ally the US both chose to boycott the summit, calling it a "circus" and "performative".
"We have gathered here because the time has come," President Emmanuel Macron said at the summit convened to revive the long-delayed two-state solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict.
"It falls on us, this responsibility, to do everything in our power to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution," Macron added.
"Today, I declare that France recognises the state of Palestine," he announced as diplomats cheered in agreement.
The Palestinian Authority and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hailed France's "historic and courageous" decision, while diplomats gave Macron a standing ovation.
Abbas, addressing the summit via video after US denied him visa, stated the Palestinian people aspire to "a state based on pluralism and the peaceful transfer of power."
He thanked Saudi Arabia, France, and the UK for spurring recognitions of Palestine, urging remaining UN members to follow suit. He also pledged elections in 2026.
Erdogan, Al Saud urge more nations to recognise Palestine
With Australia, Britain, Canada, and Portugal already recognising Palestine, an isolated Israel struck a defiant tone. Its UN envoy, Danny Danon, described the summit as a "circus" and warned that Israel "will take action."
Back in Washington DC, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that US President Donald Trump "believes (recognising) is a reward to Hamas."
UN General Assembly President Baerbock asserted the two-state solution is vital for future generations of Palestinians and Israelis to live in peace, security, and dignity.
"We know that some think this is a naive wish" as the first resolution on the matter "is almost as old as this organisation," she said, stressing that abandoning what is right would allow "evil" to triumph, spelling "the end" for the institution.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud expressed gratitude to nations recognising or intending to recognise the State of Palestine.
"We call on all other countries to take a similar historic step that will have a great impact on supporting the efforts towards the implementation of the two-State solution, achieve permanent and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, and find a new reality whereby the region can enjoy peace, stability and prosperity," the top Saudi diplomat told the world leaders.
Erdogan, during his brief speech, praised the recognition of Palestine by several nations, including UN Security Council members, as a "significant and historic step."
"The massacre in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 65,000 people, continues with all its brutality. No one with a conscience can accept what is happening, let alone remain silent in the face of such a genocide," he told the summit.
Technical issues briefly disrupted his speech. Some media speculated sabotage, but his key message was delivered regardless.
Monday's summit was significant for Palestinians, with 157 UN states now recognising them — a shift unlikely before Israel's war on Gaza.
Focus moves to Tuesday's General Debate, where leaders will again urge remaining UN members to recognise Palestine.