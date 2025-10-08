The TRT World digital team’s videos have been nominated as finalists in five categories at the prestigious Lovie Awards, which celebrate excellence in European digital media and storytelling.

The recognition spans documentary, animation, editing, social content, and news, reflecting the team’s commitment to impactful journalism and innovative storytelling.

Here are details about the videos that have reached the finals:

Horrors of Syria’s Notorious Prisons nominated in the category of General Video / News & Politics

This investigative digital feature exposes the brutal reality inside Syria’s notorious prisons following the fall and escape of Bashar al Assad.

Drawing on survivor testimonies and visual reconstructions, it sheds light on torture, disappearances, and the regime’s machinery of repression, offering a chilling yet vital account of one of the darkest chapters in the region’s recent history.

Please vote here

Techno-Oligarchy nominated for Performance & Craft / Best Editing

In this hard-hitting explainer, Techno-Oligarchy explores how a handful of tech billionaires have come to wield unprecedented control over our digital lives.

Through sharp editing and impactful storytelling, it examines the power dynamics shaping the modern world — where technology, politics, and wealth intersect.

Please vote here