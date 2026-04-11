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Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
Hours before the ceasefire came into force, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev would join the initiative and act "in a mirror manner".
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
Orthodox chaplain Stepan sprinkles holy water on Easter cakes. / Reuters
April 11, 2026

Russia's defence ministry has announced that a 32-hour ceasefire with Ukraine came into force starting at 1300 GMT.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday an Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, effective from April 11 until the end of April 12.

Putin warned that if Ukraine were to undertake a provocation, Moscow would respond.

Hours before the ceasefire came into force on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev would join the initiative and act "in a mirror manner".

"Ukraine will observe the silence regime and will act strictly in a similar manner. The absence of Russian strikes in the air, on land, and at sea will mean the absence of our responses," he said on Telegram.

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Zelenskyy asserted that the Ukrainian army was ready for any developments on the front.

"Ukraine has repeatedly proposed various ceasefire formats to Russia, and we believe that Easter should be a time of silence and security. A ceasefire for Easter could also be the beginning of real movement towards peace; our side has made a corresponding proposal," he said.

Zelenskyy added that he discussed with the country's military leadership the procedure for Ukrainian units during the ceasefire.

"Information about the mirror nature of our actions and the possible extension of the ceasefire beyond Easter has also been communicated to the Russian side," he said.

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SOURCE:AA
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