Russia's defence ministry has announced that a 32-hour ceasefire with Ukraine came into force starting at 1300 GMT.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday an Easter ceasefire with Ukraine, effective from April 11 until the end of April 12.

Putin warned that if Ukraine were to undertake a provocation, Moscow would respond.

Hours before the ceasefire came into force on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kiev would join the initiative and act "in a mirror manner".

"Ukraine will observe the silence regime and will act strictly in a similar manner. The absence of Russian strikes in the air, on land, and at sea will mean the absence of our responses," he said on Telegram.