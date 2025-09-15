US
2 min read
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
FBI says it has found DNA match between crime scene and alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson as Kash Patel reveals details of a note written by suspect.
Killer vowed to 'take out' Charlie Kirk, FBI chief reveals
FBI Director says investigators have found DNA evidence linking alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson to the scene of last week's shooting. / Reuters
September 15, 2025

The suspect in last week's killing of noted conservative activist Charlie Kirk left a message making clear his intent, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Patel said the suspect wrote that he had the "opportunity to take out" Kirk and added, "I’m going to take it." Speaking to Fox News, Patel explained that the message was composed before the shooting on Wednesday.

The FBI Director described it at different points as a "note" and a "text message exchange." The message was said to have been "destroyed" but later recovered by investigators.

Patel did not disclose the full content of what was written.

The FBI director's decision to reveal such details in a live interview was notable.

According to CNN, officials at FBI and the Justice Department generally avoid making investigative evidence public ahead of a prosecution.

He also said forensic evidence tied the suspect to the crime. DNA was recovered from both a screwdriver and a towel found alongside the weapon used in Kirk’s killing. Patel said those samples matched the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

RelatedTRT World - Charlie Kirk murder suspect in custody: Trump

Left-wing ideology?

According to Patel, Robinson’s family told investigators that he had "subscribed to left-wing ideology." He did not elaborate on what that entailed.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance guest-hosted the "Charlie Kirk Show" podcast on Monday.

"Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend," he wrote on X.

Kirk's widow, Erika, expressed her gratitude to the vice president and second lady. On Friday, she called Vance a “dear friend” of her husband and thanked him and Usha Vance “for their love and support.”

The couple accompanied her and Kirk's casket on a flight to Phoenix aboard Air Force Two.

Robinson is scheduled to appear in state court on Tuesday. He is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail on charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office told reporters that Robinson is being kept in a special housing unit and will remain under special watch while undergoing a mental health evaluation, a process expected to take several days.

RelatedTRT World - US mourns Charlie Kirk on 9/11 attacks anniversary as shooter remains at large

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy