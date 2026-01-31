​​​​​​​Newly released US Justice Department documents have shown that former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife, Nili Priel, stayed several times at a New York apartment owned by disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents were disclosed on Friday as part of the Justice Department's Epstein files and include email exchanges that provide further detail about the relationship between Barak and Epstein, which had previously been publicly acknowledged.

Earlier, the Justice Department released more than three million pages from the Epstein investigation.

The material references US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and other high-profile figures.