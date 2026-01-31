Newly released US Justice Department documents have shown that former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and his wife, Nili Priel, stayed several times at a New York apartment owned by disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The documents were disclosed on Friday as part of the Justice Department's Epstein files and include email exchanges that provide further detail about the relationship between Barak and Epstein, which had previously been publicly acknowledged.
Earlier, the Justice Department released more than three million pages from the Epstein investigation.
The material references US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and other high-profile figures.
Barak has said he first met Epstein in 2003 and continued to maintain contact with him even after Epstein became a registered sex offender following a plea deal in 2008, according to CNN.
Email correspondence dated May 2017 shows Priel informing Epstein that she and Barak would temporarily leave the apartment while travelling to Harvard University and asking that cleaning be arranged during their absence.
Epstein forwarded the request to another individual, who confirmed she would handle it the following day.
Other emails released show Epstein's assistant, Lesley Groff, coordinating practical arrangements related to the apartment, including replacing a cable box with an Apple TV system.
The correspondence also indicates ongoing communication between Epstein, Groff and Priel concerning the Baraks’ travel to New York and meetings involving Epstein.