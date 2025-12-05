WORLD
2 min read
Sweden to scrap aid for five countries as it boosts Ukraine funding
Stockholm also announced that three embassies in Bolivia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe, which are primarily focused on aid, will be closed.
Sweden to scrap aid for five countries as it boosts Ukraine funding
Sweden to phase out development aid to 5 nations, redirect funds to Ukraine. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Sweden has announced that it will phase out long-term development assistance to five African and South American countries and redirect the funds to support Ukraine, public broadcaster SVT reported.

International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa said on Friday that the government will end its aid to Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Liberia and Bolivia.

Approximately $212 million that would have been allocated to these countries will instead be shifted to Ukraine.

"It is our duty and obligation to support Ukraine. The money has to come from somewhere for the budget to be balanced," Dousa said.

The long-term aid programmes will conclude by August 31, 2026.

RECOMMENDED

The move follows the government’s earlier announcement that Sweden’s overall aid budget will drop from $5.95 billion to $5.63 billion next year.

Dousa also announced that three embassies in Bolivia, Liberia, and Zimbabwe, which are primarily focused on aid, will be closed.

"This does not mean that we are closing diplomatic ties and relations with these three countries, but that they will be designed in other ways with more focus on trade relations and other people-to-people relations," he explained.

Dousa further reaffirmed that humanitarian aid will not be affected by the changes in long-term aid.

RelatedTRT World - Sweden, Ukraine to build weapons innovation hub as defence ties deepen
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions