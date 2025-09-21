Syria’s Defence Ministry has accused the YPG-dominated SDF terrorist group of attacking villages in eastern Aleppo countryside, while firmly rejecting claims that the Syrian army was behind the attack.

In a statement carried by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Sunday, the ministry said SDF forces struck the villages of Tal Maaz, Alssa, and al-Kayarieh in eastern Aleppo countryside with mortar shells on Saturday.

“During the bombardment of areas outside SDF control, Syrian army units observed rockets being launched from an SDF multiple rocket launcher toward Am Teenah village, which remains under SDF control.”

The ministry said the reasons behind the strike were unclear.

Related TRT World - Syrian army intercepts SDF terrorists in eastern Aleppo

The ministry also categorically denied reports by SDF-linked media accusing the Syrian army of shelling Am Teenah, blaming the SDF for the attack.