MIDDLE EAST
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Defence Ministry categorically denies reports by SDF-linked media accusing Syrian army of shelling Am Teenah village.
(FILE) Syria's Defence Ministry accuses the SDF of a "pattern of targeting civilians in eastern Aleppo countryside". / Reuters
September 21, 2025

Syria’s Defence Ministry has accused the YPG-dominated SDF terrorist group of attacking villages in eastern Aleppo countryside, while firmly rejecting claims that the Syrian army was behind the attack.

In a statement carried by Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on Sunday, the ministry said SDF forces struck the villages of Tal Maaz, Alssa, and al-Kayarieh in eastern Aleppo countryside with mortar shells on Saturday.

“During the bombardment of areas outside SDF control, Syrian army units observed rockets being launched from an SDF multiple rocket launcher toward Am Teenah village, which remains under SDF control.”

The ministry said the reasons behind the strike were unclear.

The ministry also categorically denied reports by SDF-linked media accusing the Syrian army of shelling Am Teenah, blaming the SDF for the attack.

It also accused the SDF of a “pattern of targeting civilians in eastern Aleppo countryside”, citing a September 10 attack on al-Kayarieh village that killed two civilians and injured three others.

The ministry vowed to “continue to carry out its national duty to defend Syrians and preserve their security and stability” and held the SDF fully responsible for what it described as a “massacre committed against residents of Am Teenah village in an attempt to falsely blame the Syrian army”.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

SOURCE:AA
