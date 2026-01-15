The Israeli military launched artillery fire and air strikes across several areas of Gaza on Thursday morning, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement.
Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli artillery and aircraft targeted the al Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, while artillery fire also targeted eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Khan Younis, according to witnesses, the source added.
The attacks occurred in areas of Gaza, where Israeli forces remain deployed.
No immediate information on casualties or material damage had been reported yet.
Palestinians have said Israel is repeatedly violating the ceasefire that halted Tel Aviv’s genocide that has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.
Nearly 450 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,200 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Health Ministry.
Israel has also refused to reopen Gaza’s crossings despite a UN Security Council resolution adopted in November 2025 calling for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in the enclave, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and the reconstruction of the territory.