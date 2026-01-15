The Israeli military launched artillery fire and air strikes across several areas of Gaza on Thursday morning, in a new violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli artillery and aircraft targeted the al Tuffah neighbourhood east of Gaza City, while artillery fire also targeted eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

In southern Gaza, Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Khan Younis, according to witnesses, the source added.

The attacks occurred in areas of Gaza, where Israeli forces remain deployed.

No immediate information on casualties or material damage had been reported yet.