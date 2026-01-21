China has planned its new embassy building in Britain in full compliance with international diplomatic practices and relevant laws, a foreign ministry spokesperson has said.

It is a host nation's international obligation to provide support and convenience for the construction of diplomatic premises, Guo Jiakun told a regular press conference on Wednesday.

Britain approved on Tuesday for China to build its largest embassy in Europe in London, hoping to improve ties with Beijing despite warnings from British and US politicians that it could be used as a base for spying.

The approval process for the plans followed international diplomatic norms and British legal procedures, Guo said.

Beijing's plans to build a new embassy on the site of the two-century-old Royal Mint Court stalled for three years over opposition from local residents, lawmakers and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners in Britain.