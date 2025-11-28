US President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out a new immigration vision, declaring a permanent pause on migration from what he described as “Third World Countries."

Trump did not identify any countries by name or explain what he meant by third-world countries or "permanently pause"

"Even as we have progressed technologically, immigration policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many.

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also vowed to reverse many of the immigration-related policies enacted under the previous Biden administration.

The president said he will "terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country."

His remarks came a day after an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was identified as the suspected shooter in an attack that killed one National Guard soldier and wounded another near the White House on Wednesday.