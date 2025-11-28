US President Donald Trump on Thursday laid out a new immigration vision, declaring a permanent pause on migration from what he described as “Third World Countries."
Trump did not identify any countries by name or explain what he meant by third-world countries or "permanently pause"
"Even as we have progressed technologically, immigration policy has eroded those gains and living conditions for many.
"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Trump also vowed to reverse many of the immigration-related policies enacted under the previous Biden administration.
The president said he will "terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden’s Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country."
His remarks came a day after an Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was identified as the suspected shooter in an attack that killed one National Guard soldier and wounded another near the White House on Wednesday.
Following the incident, the US announced that it suspended all immigration processing for Afghan nationals.
Trump said he will end all federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of the US and "denaturalise migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization."
He framed his strategy as part of a broader effort he called “reverse migration,” which he argued is necessary to restore national stability.
"These goals will be pursued with the aim of achieving a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorized and illegal Autopen approval process. Only reverse migration can fully cure this situation," he said.
The president coupled the policy declaration with a pointed holiday message, wishing “Happy Thanksgiving” while issuing a warning to those he accused of undermining American values.
"Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for — You won’t be here for long!" he said.