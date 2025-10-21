TÜRKİYE
Erdogan stresses urgent need to preserve Gaza truce in talks with Kuwaiti emir
Visiting Kuwait, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, and they discuss bilateral relations and regional, global issues.
Erdogan also gave Mishal a model of Türkiye's homegrown electric car Togg as a gift. / AA
October 21, 2025

Preserving the hard-won ceasefire recently achieved in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas is critically important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

On an official visit to Kuwait on Tuesday, Erdogan met with Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the nation’s emir, and they discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

“Emphasising the critical importance of maintaining the strenuously achieved ceasefire in Gaza, President Erdogan stated that a two-state solution is imperative for lasting peace, and highlighted the significance of the Islamic world's common stance on this matter,” said the directorate.

The statement also said that Erdogan "stressed Türkiye's resolve in upholding Syria's political unity and territorial integrity, and expressed the desire to move forward together with the brotherly Arab states in building a promising future for the Syrian people."

On bilateral ties, Erdogan said the existing cooperation between Türkiye and Kuwait in the fields of investment, energy, trade, and the defence industry carries strategic importance.

"President Erdogan stressed the potential to further enhance the deep-rooted bilateral ties," the statement said.

“President Erdogan expressed appreciation for Kuwait's efforts to promote regional stability as the current Chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and remarked that the Free Trade Agreement, still under negotiation between Türkiye and the GCC, would further strengthen Türkiye's commercial relations with the brotherly Gulf countries,” it added.

Türkiye, Kuwait sign four deals

Four agreements have been signed between Türkiye and Kuwait in the presence of Erdogan and Sheikh Meshal.

Following bilateral and inter-delegation meetings at Kuwait’s Bayan Palace, a ceremony was held where various agreements between the two countries were signed.

A maritime transport agreement and a memorandum of understanding on the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates between Türkiye's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry and Kuwait's Interior Ministry were signed by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al Sabah.

A memorandum on cooperation in the energy sector between Türkiye and Kuwait was signed by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Kuwaiti's Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Minister Subaih Abdulaziz Abdulmohsen Al-Muhaizem.

In addition, a memorandum on cooperation in the field of direct investment incentives between Türkiye, represented by the Presidential Investment and Finance Office, and the state of Kuwait, represented by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), was signed by Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, head of the Turkish investment office, and Sheikh Meshal, the KDIPA director general.

After being welcomed to Kuwait earlier today with an official ceremony, Erdogan held inter-delegation meetings with Mishal.

Erdogan also gave Meshal a model of Türkiye's homegrown electric car Togg as a gift.

SOURCE:AA
