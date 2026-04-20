Cuba’s government has confirmed that it had recently met with US officials on the island as tensions between the two sides remain high over the US energy blockade of the Caribbean country.

Alejandro Garcia del Toro, deputy director general in charge of US affairs at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Monday that the US delegation included assistant secretaries of state, and that the Cuban delegation included representatives at the level of deputy foreign minister.

The exchange was conducted "respectfully and professionally," he said, adding that the US delegation did not issue any threats or deadlines as has been reported in some US media.

"The elimination of the energy embargo against the country was a top priority for our delegation," Garcia del Toro said.

"This act of economic coercion is an unjustified punishment of the entire Cuban population."

He added: "It is also a form of global blackmail against sovereign states, which have every right to export fuel to Cuba, under the rules that govern free trade."

US-Cuba tensions