Bangladesh has requested US approval to import Russian fuel oil, similar to the temporary concessions granted to India amid tensions in the Middle East and disruptions in global energy markets.

The issue was discussed during a meeting on Wednesday between Bangladesh’s Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen at the Planning Ministry in Dhaka.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Chowdhury said such a concession would significantly benefit the national economy during the current global energy crisis.

The US has reportedly assured that the matter will be communicated to authorities in Washington, DC, for further consideration.

The discussion between the two sides focused on uncertainties in the global energy market, particularly the supply of oil and gas.

Chowdhury said the meeting also explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and the US in trade, investment and economic development.

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US sanctions

The global energy market has become unstable after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, which was followed by retaliatory actions by Tehran.