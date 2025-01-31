In March of this year, the CEO of Nvidia—the world’s most valuable tech company—predicted the arrival of super-intelligent machines within five years, throwing up profound questions on how humanity will adapt to the fast-changing world.

"If I gave an AI ... every single test that you can possibly imagine, you make that list of tests and put it in front of the computer science industry, and I'm guessing in five years' time, we'll do well on every single one," said Jensen Huang, whose firm hit $3.41 trillion in market value recently.

His bold prophecy joins similar assertions from other tech leaders envisioning machines capable of matching or exceeding human cognitive abilities, now known as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

Yet beneath these predictions lies a more complicated story about what AGI actually means and whether we're truly approaching this technological milestone.

In order to understand the magnitude of this vision, it helps to look at where we are today. Artificial Intelligence (AI) we use daily has become deeply embedded in our daily lives, from the algorithms that recommend products to the virtual assistants on our smartphones.

However, when it comes to AGI, the concept remains more abstract, leaving many wondering what sets it apart from AI.

"I would say that the frontier AI systems we now have are general, but they have weaknesses in certain areas that hinder them from being full replacements for human labour," says Professor Nick Bostrom, a prominent Oxford academic and philosopher whose work spans theoretical physics, computational neuroscience, and Artificial Intelligence.

"In particular, they are still struggling with long-duration tasks and tasks that require physical actions."

Defining the indefinable

The term AGI emerged in 2007 when researchers Ben Goertzel and Cassio Pennachin introduced it to distinguish their ambitious vision from narrower AI research in their book Artificial General Intelligence.

“AGI is, loosely speaking, AI systems that possess a reasonable degree of self-understanding and autonomous self-control, and have the ability to solve a variety of complex problems in a variety of contexts, and to learn to solve new problems that they didn’t know about at the time of their creation,” they said.

Goertzel and Pennachin chose to "christen" AGI to differentiate from "run-of-the-mill 'Artificial Intelligence' research," and emphasising that AGI is "explicitly focused on engineering general intelligence in the short term."

But this definition represents only one perspective in more than a decade-long debate.

The Economist reports that different groups propose vastly different benchmarks - such as a programme that can do 8 percent better than most people at certain tests, such as bar exams for lawyers or logic quizzes to a machine which makes coffee in a stranger's kitchen.

Whereas OpenAI defines it as "highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work," while others argue the whole concept may be fundamentally flawed.

"When we were still very far from AGI, these differences in definitions didn't matter much," Prof Bostrom notes.

“But when you get closer to the surface, details of the terrain come into view and become relevant. From a practical point of view, we might say that AGI is the level of intelligence at which OpenAI chooses to cut its contractual obligations with Microsoft,” he says.

Science behind the hype

It is no secret that current AI systems, despite their impressive abilities, fall short of true general intelligence. They are not able to think or take action like human beings as they are activated by what is on their data or in other words what’s on the internet.

Many sources reveal that even the most advanced large language models like GPT-4 and Claude essentially predict patterns in data rather than demonstrate genuine understanding or reasoning. They excel at specific tasks but lack the flexible, adaptive intelligence that humans possess.

This fundamental limitation has pushed researchers to explore multiple pathways toward AGI, requiring breakthroughs across various fields, from neuroscience to cognitive psychology.

Researchers at the University of Montreal are exploring new AI architectures that better mirror how human brains build coherent models of the world.

Meanwhile, others suggest that more energy-efficient, smaller and more selective learning systems might offer a better path forward than today's data-intensive approaches.