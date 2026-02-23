The arrest of former Prince Andrew last week has renewed scrutiny not only of the British royal himself but of the wider elite circle exposed through Jeffrey Epstein's files.

In 2001, the former prince was photographed alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, now serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, and Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein of abuse and was underage at the time. Guiffre took her own life last year.

The image has since become one among several reference points in a wider debate over how Epstein built relationships with prominent figures, which investigators and analysts say helped maintain an elite ecosystem.

Experts argue that the Epstein files expose more than just personal misconduct, revealing a culture within certain elite circles in which social capital and institutional influence can result in legal action being mitigated because of high status and strong connections.

“It seems that these rich and powerful Western elites thought of themselves as being untouchable by consequences or the law to do something as sick and depraved as they have done,” Gregory Simons, an academic specialising in Eurasian studies, tells TRT World.

“The expression ‘rules for thee and not for me’ seems to be very fitting to summarise their attitude, they are entirely without moral compass or vulgar and inappropriate impulse control,”

This accountability issue among the elites has been demonstrated through numerous examples throughout world history, and even in recent British royal family history, prior to ex-Prince Andrew, according to experts.

“The rich and powerful who engage in this kind of sexual exploitation usually have a history of such activities. The greater their elite privileges, the further back this kind of exploitation tends to go,” Dan Steinbock, an economist and expert on international relations, tells TRT World.

“Lord Mountbatten was the maternal uncle of Prince Andrew’s father, Prince Philip. As a prominent patriarchal mentor, he held a central role within the Royal Family, which is reflected in Andrew’s hyphenated family name, Mountbatten-Windsor. Lord Mountbatten himself has been accused of being a key figure in a paedophile ring linked to the Kincora Boys' Home in East Belfast during the 1970s.”

Kincore Boys’ Home, demolished in 2022, was a boys’ home in Belfast, Northern Ireland, that was the scene of organised child abuse, allegedly involving British intelligence services and the participation of Lord Mountbatten, according to investigative journalists.

In a recent book, Kincora: Britain’s Shame – Mountbatten, MI5, the Belfast Boys’ Home Sex Abuse Scandal and the British Cover-Up, Chris Moore, an Irish investigative journalist, wrote that Kincora boys were systematically abused, being forced into “a countrywide paedophile ring, whose members included Lord Louis Mountbatten”, according to whistleblowers within the British intelligence services.

There are also allegations that the late Queen Elizabeth long tolerated her favourite son Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s problematic behaviour before these current revelations emerged, according to critics.

The late Queen even permitted the ex-Prince to use Buckingham Palace for his disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC, which contributed to his downfall.

Not only sex trafficking

In the modern age, which introduced the rule of law and democratic governance across much of the Western world, many have argued that old privileges of elites - whether they belong to aristocratic or bourgeois circles - have largely disappeared.

However, the recently revealed Epstein files suggest otherwise, pointing to networks in which some of the world’s wealthy and powerful figures allegedly engaged not only in activities linked to sex trafficking but also in insider trading and the exchange of confidential information to expand influence, power and wealth globally.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was the UK's trade envoy from 2001 to 2011, has been accused not only of his relationships with a minor and other sex-related crimes but also of his alleged leaking of sensitive state information to Epstein, exploiting his government role.

“Those ties reflect the increasing collusion of transatlantic political, economic and military elites and their sense of impunity and arrogance,” says Steinbock.

Beyond Mountbatten-Windsor, who even used taxpayers’ money to cover his "massage services" according to former British civil servants, there are numerous other links between the Jewish American sex offender and prominent elites.

According to the released Epstein files, even after the sex offender was convicted and imprisoned for his sex trafficking activities in 2008, he remained able to broker deals between leading Western elites and government institutions.