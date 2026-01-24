Denmark’s premier has criticised remarks by US President Donald Trump questioning the role of NATO allies in Afghanistan, saying the comments were “unacceptable” and had deeply hurt Danish veterans.

On Instagram, Mette Frederiksen said it was “unacceptable that the American president doubts the efforts of allied soldiers in Afghanistan”, adding that her thoughts were with veterans, their families and those who lost loved ones.

Her comments followed an interview with Fox News in which Trump said the US had never needed its allies and claimed NATO soldiers had "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines" in Afghanistan.

The remarks triggered strong reactions among Danish veterans.

Michael Willadsen, a former police chief who was deployed twice to Afghanistan, said the statements were painful.

“I have been on the front lines in Helmand province, where there were no Americans. It hurts that he says we were not needed, because I definitely think we were,” he told public broadcaster DR.

Willadsen, who was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2014, said his deployments had taken a heavy toll on his family.

“It has cost my family. My children had to do without their father, and it has not been easy afterwards. But it has not made me regret my deployments. It has made me the person I am today,” he said.

Rene Lenskjold, a veterans’ coordinator in the municipality of Esbjerg, said many former soldiers felt the remarks undermined the meaning of their service.