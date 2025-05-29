Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent off the country’s first floating production unit (FPU), named Osman Gazi, as it set off for the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea.



The platform was expected to double natural gas output from the field.

The ceremony took place in Istanbul, with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in attendance.

An Ottoman military-style mehter band performed during the event, adding a ceremonial touch to the send-off.