WORLD
2 min read
Three-year-old girl dies in Mexico's first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Health authorities say that the child has died of multiple organ and respiratory failure after contracting the A(H5N1) strain of the virus.
00:00
Three-year-old girl dies in Mexico's first human case of H5N1 bird flu
Authorities have tested 38 people so far, all of whom have tested negative. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
April 9, 2025

A 3-year-old girl who became the country’s first confirmed human case of H5N1 bird flu has died, health authorities said.

On April 1, the National Institute for Diagnosis and Epidemiological Reference (InDRE) confirmed that the young girl from the western state of Durango had contracted the A(H5N1) strain of the virus.

She was quickly rushed to a specialized hospital in the neighboring state of Coahuila in critical condition.

"Early this morning, we received confirmation of the tragic death of the 3-year-old girl," Coahuila Health Secretary Eliud Aguirre said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The cause of death was ruled as multiple organ failure and respiratory failure.

Aguirre said the origin of the infection is still not known and authorities are continuing to monitor for further infections, though no additional cases of the virus have been seen so far.

RECOMMENDED

Relatives of the girl as well as the medical staff who treated her remain under surveillance.

Authorities have tested 38 people so far, all of whom have tested negative.

"We remain on alert and continue monitoring to ensure that no more cases appear, and to date, none have appeared, especially here in Coahuila," said Aguirre.

Last year, a 59-year-old man from the state of Mexico died from avian flu caused by the A(H5N2) strain.

Explore
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout