WAR ON IRAN
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Iranian retaliatory strikes against petrochemical complex could cause potential leaks in Israel
Multiple Iranian retaliatory attacks targeted Ramat Hovav Industrial Zone in southern Israel, causing a fire and raising alerts over potential hazardous chemical leak.
Iranian retaliatory strikes against petrochemical complex could cause potential leaks in Israel
A fire blaze at Israel's Oil Refineries in Haifa were hit by debris from an Iranian missile. [File] / Reuters
19 hours ago

Repeated retaliatory Iranian strikes have targeted a major petrochemical complex in southern Israel, raising fears of a possible chemical leakage as US-Israeli war on Iran continues.

Earlier, Israeli strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant have killed at least one security personnel and caused minor damage, though the reactor remains intact and no radiation leak was reported.

Iran called the attacks aggression and retaliated with missiles and drones.

According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, debris or a missile hit Israel's ADAMA Makhteshim chemical plant near Beersheba on March 29, sparking a warehouse fire, with no injuries.

Tehran framed the strike as a measured response, raising fears over attacks on nuclear and chemical sites in the region.

The newspaper said the attacks were "not coincidental", noting that the Ramat Hovav zone is one of Israel's largest concentrations of chemical and petrochemical industries and a site of strategic importance.

"Any missile strike on this site, even if it does not result in catastrophic consequences, poses a potential environmental threat, in addition to psychological impact and public pressure," it said.

RelatedTRT World - US-Israeli strike hits Iran's largest petrochemical complex
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Wider concerns

The report noted that the proximity of the complex to the city of Beersheba and nearby communities raises concerns that any potential hazardous leak or major damage could affect a large number of people.

The strikes were as retaliation for Israeli attacks on petrochemical facilities in Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28.

The campaign has killed more than 1,340 people to date, including Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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