Repeated retaliatory Iranian strikes have targeted a major petrochemical complex in southern Israel, raising fears of a possible chemical leakage as US-Israeli war on Iran continues.

Earlier, Israeli strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant have killed at least one security personnel and caused minor damage, though the reactor remains intact and no radiation leak was reported.

Iran called the attacks aggression and retaliated with missiles and drones.

According to the Israel Hayom newspaper, debris or a missile hit Israel's ADAMA Makhteshim chemical plant near Beersheba on March 29, sparking a warehouse fire, with no injuries.

Tehran framed the strike as a measured response, raising fears over attacks on nuclear and chemical sites in the region.

The newspaper said the attacks were "not coincidental", noting that the Ramat Hovav zone is one of Israel's largest concentrations of chemical and petrochemical industries and a site of strategic importance.

"Any missile strike on this site, even if it does not result in catastrophic consequences, poses a potential environmental threat, in addition to psychological impact and public pressure," it said.