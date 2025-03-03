Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt has accused the Israeli "Zionists" of using Druze soldiers and officers to repress Palestinians in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank while seeking to expand into Jabal al Arab in the Suwayda governorate—the Druze stronghold in Syria.

"Certain weak-willed individuals" are pushing for civil war, Jumblatt said in a statement on Monday following an emergency meeting of the General Assembly of the Druze Sectarian Council at the sect's headquarters in Beirut, where members discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and Syria.

Jumblatt, the former leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, said: "Zionism is using Druze as soldiers and officers to suppress the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, and now they want to seize Jabal al Arab (Durze) in Syria."

"They want to drag some weak-spirited individuals into this. But the people of Syria know what they are doing," he added, announcing plans to visit Damascus to reaffirm Syria's role as a reference point for the Druze community.

Regarding Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Druze in Israel, Jumblatt asserted: "He does not represent us and is backed by Zionist forces."

He cautioned that some people are being lured into a dangerous path, warning: "If they succeed, it will lead to civil wars whose outcomes are unknown."

Comparing the current period to past conflicts, including the Israeli occupation of Beirut, Jumblatt described it as "far more dangerous than anything we have previously experienced."

"They want to seize Jabal al Arab. Either we uphold our Arab identity, or we fall into the Zionist scheme," he said.

Druze make up about 3 percent of Syria's population and are also known as "Al-Muwahhidun" (the Unitarians). They are primarily concentrated in the southern province of Suwayda, with smaller communities in Damascus, its countryside, Quneitra, and northern Idlib.

On Saturday, tensions flared in Jaramana, near Damascus, due to clashes involving an armed militia refusing to disarm.