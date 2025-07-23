In one of the most extreme cases reported, Turkish doctors have removed 66 magnetic beads from the stomach and intestines of Berfin Nesim, a three-year-old girl, sounding renewed alarms over a global health threat affecting children worldwide.

The laparoscopic surgery, performed at Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital in Istanbul, took five hours and revealed three perforations in her stomach and two in her intestines.

It was prompted by months of misdiagnosed nausea and vomiting until an X-ray revealed the beads. Several sections of her digestive tract had fused due to the intense magnetic force.

Lead paediatric surgeon Dr Mehmet Cakmak called ingesting multiple magnets an “emergency situation”, explaining that they can attract each other through intestinal walls.

“Surgeries like this carry very high risks. Even one delay can cause permanent harm,” he was reported as saying in the Daily Sabah.

He stressed the urgent need to ban the sale of magnetic beads as toys to prevent such incidents.

Such hazardous cases are becoming increasingly common.

Paediatricians in Pakistan are also familiar with the risks. Dr Altaf Hussain, a Karachi-based paediatrician with over 40 years of experience, says children in Pakistan frequently ingest foreign objects.

“Here too, various objects are swallowed, from coins to beads to tablets and even liquids like Dettol, kerosene, and bleach,” he told TRT World. “Each has its own complications, but coins and beads pose both respiratory and gastrointestinal risks.”

What does the research say?

Unlike many other objects, however, high-powered magnets can cause life-threatening injuries even when the child appears outwardly well.

A University of Southampton study found that around 300 children a year are hospitalised in the UK after swallowing magnetic toys, with one in ten requiring life-saving surgery, and six percent linked to social media “tongue‑piercing” challenges.

As part of the disturbing trend, children imitate tongue piercings by placing small magnets in their mouths.

Between May 2022 and April 2023, 366 magnet ingestions were reported; 10 percent led to surgery, and seven percent suffered internal injuries.

Lead author Professor of Paediatric Surgery Nigel Hall, who works at the University and Southampton Children's Hospital, said retailers must do more to increase warnings on magnetic toy labels.