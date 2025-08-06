US President Donald Trump will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace talks at the White House on Friday, a US official told the Reuters news agency.

The official said on Tuesday that it was possible that the framework for a peace agreement could be announced at Friday's meeting.

The Washington Post was first to report on the talks.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions, including Kalbajar.