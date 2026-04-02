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7.4-magnitude earthquake kills 1 in Indonesia, triggering tsunami alerts
A magnitude 7.4 quake hit the Molucca Sea, triggering regional tsunami warnings and inspections as officials worked to confirm casualties and assess structural damage.
7.4-magnitude earthquake kills 1 in Indonesia, triggering tsunami alerts
A man inspects debris at the site of a damaged building following an earthquake in Manado. / Reuters
April 2, 2026

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the northern Molucca Sea in eastern Indonesia early on Thursday, killing at least one person and triggering tsunami warnings across parts of the region.

The death was reported in Manado, according to Antara News.

Indonesia’s Metro TV said the victim was killed by falling debris, and footage showed damaged buildings in the area.

The US Tsunami Warning System said waves were possible within 1,000 kilometres of the epicentre, potentially affecting the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 35 kilometres, with its epicentre about 127 kilometres west-northwest of Ternate, according to the US Geological Survey. The city has a population of more than 205,000.

Search and rescue operations underway

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Abdul Muhari, head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, said teams in Manado and Bitung in North Sulawesi, as well as Ternate in North Maluku, were inspecting buildings and checking for additional casualties.

“We are still collecting data to confirm the number of victims and the damage in each location,” Muhari told Australia’s ABC News.

“There have indeed been earlier reports of casualties from the Regional Disaster Management Agency, but we will provide updated details later regarding the exact figures… Our teams are still working in the field," he said.

A resident in Manado said people fled their homes in panic. Although there was no visible damage in her neighbourhood, items fell from shelves and power was cut.

Authorities in several areas, including Ternate and Tidore — part of the historic Spice Islands — urged residents to prepare for possible evacuation.

Indonesia lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where tectonic plates meet, causing frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

RelatedTRT World - Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Molucca Sea near Indonesia
SOURCE:AA
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