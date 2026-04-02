A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the northern Molucca Sea in eastern Indonesia early on Thursday, killing at least one person and triggering tsunami warnings across parts of the region.

The death was reported in Manado, according to Antara News.

Indonesia’s Metro TV said the victim was killed by falling debris, and footage showed damaged buildings in the area.

The US Tsunami Warning System said waves were possible within 1,000 kilometres of the epicentre, potentially affecting the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 35 kilometres, with its epicentre about 127 kilometres west-northwest of Ternate, according to the US Geological Survey. The city has a population of more than 205,000.

Search and rescue operations underway