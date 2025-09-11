Night had fallen over the sea as activists moved across the decks of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), coiling ropes and giving instructions in multiple languages. On the Alma, a sudden flash lit the water, and fire erupted on deck. Volunteers scrambled with hoses and had the flames under control within minutes.

“Two nights in a row. It’s not a coincidence,” one said . “This is a threat to the mission, and it’s a serious threat that we’re taking very seriously.”

Among those preparing to sail is Pakistani Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, a member of the flotilla. Khan describes the drone strikes as “an act of terrorism by the racist Israeli regime on a peaceful humanitarian mission,” in an interview with TRT World.

“This is a legal and nonviolent solidarity mission carried out through international waters.”

“We are trying to end the inhuman siege and blockade, to deliver aid and establish a humanitarian corridor to Gaza. The world must act to stop this genocide,” Khan says.

The Global Sumud Flotilla –named after the Arabic word for “steadfastness”– plans to leave Tunisia with a multinational group of doctors, journalists, and campaigners on more than 50 boats.

Their mission: to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

The flotilla reported on Monday that its flagship, the Family Boat, had been struck by a suspected drone.

On board were crew members from the previous aid flotilla vessel Madleen, seized by Israeli forces in June. Among them were Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, activist Yasemin Acar, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila, and Turkish activist Suayb Ordu.

A second attack was reported Tuesday night on the Alma.

"Acts of aggression aimed at intimidating and derailing our mission will not deter us," the flotilla said in a statement.

The atmosphere recalls earlier aid flotillas intercepted en route to Gaza despite Israel’s blockade. Since the genocide in Gaza began in October 2023, killing at least 65,000 people and reducing much of the territory to rubble, the siege has been under growing international scrutiny.

Each night before setting sail, volunteers meet for safety briefings and sing solidarity songs, sleeping lightly under the buzzing of drones or the threat of fire. Still, their resolve outweighs the danger.

For them, sumud now means braving the sea, the drones, and the risks to stand with a people under siege.

According to Khan, the flotilla aims to prevent hunger from being used as a weapon of war and ensure aid reaches civilians trapped under the brutal Israeli blockade.

“We, the people and participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla from across the globe, want to save humanity, to save Palestine, to save Gaza,” says Khan.

Remembering past attempts

One of the most well-known attempts to reach Gaza by sea was the 2010 Gaza Freedom Flotilla, involving six ships, including the Turkish-flagged Mavi Marmara. It aimed to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver much-needed aid directly to the besieged territory.