EUROPE
1 min read
Poland scrambles jets, closes two airports after Russian strikes on western Ukraine
Poland temporarily closes Rzeszow and Lublin airports in the southeast of the country.
Poland scrambles jets, closes two airports after Russian strikes on western Ukraine
Poland scrambles jets after Russian strikes on Ukraine. / AP
November 19, 2025

Polish and allied aircraft were deployed to ensure the safety of Polish airspace after Russia launched air strikes targeting western Ukraine near the border with Poland, armed forces of the NATO-member country has said.

"Quick-reaction fighter pairs and an early warning aircraft have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar surveillance systems have reached the highest state of readiness," the operational command said on X early on Wednesday.

At 0400 GMT, nearly all of Ukraine was under air raid alerts following Ukrainian Air Force warnings of Russian missile and drone attacks.

RECOMMENDED

Poland has also temporarily closed Rzeszow and Lublin airports in the southeast of the country, the Polish Air Navigation Services Agency (PANSA) said.

"Due to the need to ensure freedom of operation for military aviation, Rzeszow and Lublin airports have been temporarily closed," PANSA said on X.

RelatedTRT World - Who let the drones out over Poland? Russia denies, but Ukraine allies vow to punish Moscow
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
No breakthrough in meeting between top US banks and cryptocurrency firms over crypto legislation
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree