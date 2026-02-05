Washington, DC — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has said the United States will pursue diplomacy with Iran over its nuclear programme while making clear that President Donald Trump retains other options should negotiations fail, as officials prepare for talks in Oman that Washington hopes could clarify Tehran’s intentions.

"Diplomacy [is] moving forward," Leavitt said at a news conference when asked about the agenda for Friday's talks, which are set to take place in Oman's capital, Muscat.

Officials familiar with preparations say the discussions are expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme as well as other issues.

"The president has obviously been quite clear in his demands of the Iranian regime. Zero nuclear capability is something he's been very explicit about, and he wants to see if a deal can be struck," Leavitt said.

The White House Press Secretary, however, warned that the US has other options available besides dialogue.

"And while these negotiations are taking place, I would remind the Iranian regime that the president has many options at his disposal aside from diplomacy as the commander in chief of the most powerful military in the history of the world," she said.

For now, both sides appear cautious.

Neither government has publicly suggested a timetable for outcomes.

Partisan deadlock

On the question of Cuba, Leavitt sought to brush off Havana's insistence that talks with the US only take place on an equal footing,

"I think the fact that the Cuban government is on its last legs and its country is about to collapse, they should be wise in their statements directed towards the President of the United States," she said.

"The President is always willing to engage in diplomacy, and I believe that's something that is taking place, in fact, with the Cuban government," Leavitt added.

On domestic priorities, Leavitt said Trump is open to negotiating with Democrats on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding and immigration reforms, but described some of their requests as non-starters.