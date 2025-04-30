Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has accused India of "escalatory and provocative behaviour" in a call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Islamabad said, as tensions mount between the two nuclear powers following an attack in Kashmir.

"India's provocations would only serve to distract Pakistan from its ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism, particularly from militant groups," Sharif said, according to the statement released by his office.

Sharif urged the US to impress upon India to dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly, the statement added.

India's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

‘Not the first to escalate’

Pakistan stressed it will not be the first to resort to any escalation but warned it will respond "very strongly" to any such move by India.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistani armed forces are "on alert" and "vigilant" about the ongoing developments.

“The world leaders have been requesting the exercise of restraint in recent days. I have made it very clear, on behalf of the government and the nation, that Pakistan will not be the first one to resort to any escalatory move. However, in case of any escalatory move by the Indian side, we will respond very strongly,” Dar said.

Pakistan, he added, has "nothing to do" with the Pahalgam attack. "Period."