Pakistan has ordered remote work for half of its public sector employees and announced a two-week closure of schools to conserve energy amid disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced austerity measures in a national address, according to local daily Dawn.

Sharif said 50 percent of public-sector employees, excluding those in essential services, will work remotely, and that government offices will operate four days a week, except for banks.

All schools will close for two weeks starting later this week, while higher education institutions will continue online.

Fuel allowances for official vehicles will be cut by half for two months, while 60 percent of government vehicles will be taken off the road, he said. The federal cabinet will also forgo salaries during the same period.

Additional measures include cutting parliamentarians’ salaries by 25 percent, reducing government spending, holding meetings online, banning vehicle purchases and limiting nonessential foreign travel.

Related TRT World - UK backs global oil reserve release as war on Iran drags on

Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas ordered oil refineries to increase liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production due to “current geopolitical disruptions to fuel supply and constraints on supply of LPG.”