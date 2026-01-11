Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Israel, the US military and shipping centres would be considered “legitimate targets” if Washington launches a military attack against Tehran.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ghalibaf addressed US President Donald Trump, saying, “Within the framework of legitimate defence, we do not limit ourselves to responding only after an action. In the event of a US military attack, both the occupied territories (Israel) and US military and shipping centres will be legitimate targets for us.”

He said Iran is currently engaged in confrontation with Israel and the US on four fronts: economic, cognitive, military, and terrorist warfare, adding that these fronts are “unfolding simultaneously.”

“The enemies planned to recruit local terrorists during the 12-day war, but they failed (in June 2025). Now, they have recruited local terrorists. We are fighting terrorists,” he said, referring to current waves of anti-government protests in the country.

Members of Iran’s parliament chanted anti-US slogans during the session.

Trump said on Saturday that Iranians were “looking at freedom”, as protests that started on December 28 continued to spread across the country, adding that Washington was ready to offer support.

‘Delusion’

“According to the US government, Iran is ‘delusional’ for assessing that Israel and the US are fuelling violent riots in our country,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X.

“There is only one problem: President Trump's own former CIA Director has openly and unashamedly highlighted what Mossad and its American enablers are really up to,” he said.