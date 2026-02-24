Croatia's president Zoran Milanovic has said he ordered the suspension of all cooperation between the Croatian Armed Forces (OSRH) and the Israeli army due to what he described as Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law.

In a statement released on social media on Monday, Milanovic said that “because of the unacceptable conduct of the Israeli army and the unprecedented violation of all norms of international humanitarian law,” he already in May last year “ordered the termination of all cooperation between the OSRH and the Israeli army,” covering all members of the Croatian military.

He added that at the same time, he had called on the Croatian government “to halt any form of trade in weapons and military equipment with Israel.”

Milanovic said that in a recent phone call, he directly warned Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic that “any form of military cooperation with Israel would be unacceptable.”

Referring to an official visit by Defence Minister Ivan Anusic to Israel on Monday, where he met with representatives of Israeli defence industry companies and officials from the Directorate for International Defence Cooperation in the Israel Ministry of Defence, Milanovic stressed that as commander-in-chief of the OSRH, he reiterates that “the OSRH will not cooperate with the Israeli army in any way, now or in the future.”

He further underlined that in order to prevent “any harm to the Republic of Croatia,” members of the OSRH “will not participate in any way in the implementation of any agreement, contract or arrangement with the Israeli army or the Israeli defence industry.” Such agreements, he said, “would therefore be unenforceable and harmful for Croatia.”

