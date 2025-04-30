President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has underlined Türkiye’s determination to deepen ties with Italy across trade, defence, and diplomacy, following a high-level visit to Rome where the two countries held their fourth intergovernmental summit.

Speaking to reporters on board his return flight, Erdogan described the trip as productive and strategic, highlighting the potential for enhanced cooperation in Africa, especially in sectors such as defence and humanitarian assistance.



He co-chaired the summit with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and emphasised that both governments agreed to elevate their bilateral trade volume from $30 billion to $40 billion in the near future.

"Our relations with Italy have followed a very positive course since the past. Our historical ties, sharing the same sea, deep-rooted cooperation, common interests, and the many issues on which we share similar views all strengthen our hand in further developing these relations. That’s why we set realistic and solid goals and strive to achieve them.” Erdogan said.

He added that 11 new bilateral agreements were signed during the visit.

Defence cooperation

One major area of growing interest is defence. Erdogan pointed to increasing collaboration between Türkiye’s defence industry and Italian counterparts, notably the recent agreement between Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar and Italian defence group Leonardo.

He said Türkiye is open to joint projects in defence, aerospace, and high-tech sectors, noting that Italy's experience and Türkiye’s production capabilities can yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

Responding to questions about regional tensions and efforts by other countries, such as Greece, to hinder Türkiye’s defence collaborations, Erdogan said Türkiye remains focused on building up its self-sufficient and domestic defence industry.

He also emphasised that good-neighbourly relations with Greece would continue to be pursued based on diplomacy and mutual respect.