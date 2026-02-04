WORLD
2 min read
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin used a video call ahead of the Ukraine war’s anniversary to underscore the resilience of China-Russia ties, highlighting strategic coordination and deepening cooperation despite global tensions and Western pressure.
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds talks with China's President Xi Jinping via video link from Moscow, Russia, February 4, 2026. / Reuters
February 4, 2026

China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin both hailed their ties during a video call on Wednesday held in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Putin said the Moscow-Beijing relationship was an important stabilising factor at a time of growing global turbulence, in a Russian state television broadcast of the talks.

Xi, speaking via an interpreter, called for the countries to work out a "grand plan" to further bilateral relations, which he said were advancing in the right direction.

China and Russia declared a "no limits" strategic partnership days before Putin sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, China has emerged as an economic lifeline for Russia by stepping up trade with the northern neighbour while Western powers piled sanctions on Moscow.

RECOMMENDED

Xi and Putin last met in Beijing when China staged a massive military parade in September that was also attended by North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un.

During that meeting, Xi said China-Russia ties had "withstood international turbulence" and pledged to coordinate with Moscow on issues concerning their core interests.

Ukraine and Europe have accused Beijing of providing direct military aid to Russia's war effort. Beijing denies the accusations and says it is not a party to the conflict.

On Tuesday, senior diplomats of the two countries met in Beijing to discuss the global security situation and other issues and reached a "broad consensus", the Chinese foreign ministry said.

RelatedTRT World - Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official