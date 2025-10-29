Israeli air strikes have killed 91 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, including 24 children, in what Palestinian officials say is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Medical officials in Gaza said on Wednesday that 28 more people were killed overnight as Israeli forces struck homes, vehicles, and tents sheltering displaced civilians, as well as a hospital located within the so-called “yellow line” zone.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in a statement, reaffirmed its commitment to the US-brokered truce, which has been in effect since October 10 under President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

The agreement aims to stabilise the enclave, rebuild war-torn areas, and establish a new governing framework without Hamas’ direct control.