Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on the international community and its institutions to safeguard Palestinian women from ongoing “Israeli atrocities.”

“The world's observance of this day serves as an opportunity to expose the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian women,” Hamas said in a statement on International Women's Day.

The movement emphasised that “Palestinian women have been subjected to savage bombings, daily massacres, displacement, forced exile, detention, and torture during Israel’s ongoing offensive.”

The statement further noted that “more than 12,000 Palestinian women have been martyred, with thousands more injured and detained, and hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes.”

Hamas said that these acts are a “stain on humanity, particularly for those who claim to protect women’s rights,” holding them responsible for the continued violation of these rights.