WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
World commemorates Women's Day, Hamas asks what about Palestinian women
The movement called on women worldwide to “continue their activism in support of Palestinian women’s resilience, advocating for the liberation of Palestine, Jerusalem, and Gaza.”
00:00
World commemorates Women's Day, Hamas asks what about Palestinian women
Women's day Gaza / AA
March 8, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called on the international community and its institutions to safeguard Palestinian women from ongoing “Israeli atrocities.”

“The world's observance of this day serves as an opportunity to expose the crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian women,” Hamas said in a statement on International Women's Day.

The movement emphasised that “Palestinian women have been subjected to savage bombings, daily massacres, displacement, forced exile, detention, and torture during Israel’s ongoing offensive.”

The statement further noted that “more than 12,000 Palestinian women have been martyred, with thousands more injured and detained, and hundreds of thousands forced to flee their homes.”

Hamas said that these acts are a “stain on humanity, particularly for those who claim to protect women’s rights,” holding them responsible for the continued violation of these rights.

RECOMMENDED

It also condemned the treatment of Palestinian female prisoners in Israeli jails, where they are subjected to “the most heinous forms of physical and psychological torture.”

The group criticised the double standards of the US administration and some Western countries in addressing the issue of prisoners’ rights.

Furthermore, Hamas demanded the international community to “take action to protect Palestinian women from Israel’s systematic and ongoing crimes.”

Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices