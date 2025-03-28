WORLD
2 min read
Russian Harvard scientist detained by US immigration after overseas trip: Report
Kseniia Petrova, a Harvard Medical School researcher, was detained after US officials revoked her visa over a customs declaration error related to legally imported frog embryos from France for lab research.
Russian Harvard scientist detained by US immigration after overseas trip: Report
Kseniia Petrova är specialist inom genforskning vid Harvard Medical School. / Foto: AP / AP
March 28, 2025

A Russian researcher at Harvard Medical School has been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after her visa was revoked upon reentering the country from an overseas trip, according to a report by The Guardian on Friday.

Kseniia Petrova, a genome research specialist, was stopped at Boston Logan International Airport on February 16 after returning from France. Authorities told her that her visa had been revoked and that she would be deported to Russia, despite concerns that she may face political persecution, her friends and colleagues said.

Petrova, who had previously protested the Russian war in Ukraine and was arrested for it, feared returning to Russia. Instead, she was taken into ICE custody and moved to a detention facility first in Vermont, then in Louisiana according to her colleague Cora Anderson.

Her supervisor, Leon Peshkin, told reporters that Petrova had a valid work visa and had legally traveled to France.

During the trip, she agreed to bring frog embryo samples back to the US for lab research. Although the import was legal, she allegedly made an error on a customs declaration, prompting further scrutiny upon her arrival in Boston.

RECOMMENDED

Although the typical penalty for such an infraction usually results in a fine, immigration officials denied Petrova re-entry and placed her in detention, Peshkin said.

Petrova had fled Russia following her arrest for anti-war protests and initially relocated to Georgia before eventually moving to the US to continue her academic work.

Supporters have launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover her legal expenses as she awaits an asylum hearing.

Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'