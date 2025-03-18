A global coalition of legal experts and organisations, backed by 135 eyewitness accounts and open-source intelligence (OSINT), plans to prosecute top Israeli military officials, junior officers as well as dual nationals for possible war crimes in Gaza, across world courts.

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP), an independent organisation of lawyers, politicians and academics, which announced the launch of Global 195 on Tuesday, said the worldwide legal coalition "will ensure that domestic and international legal mechanisms are utilised to pursue individuals suspected of war crimes, wherever they may be."

"The coalition will simultaneously work within multiple jurisdictions to apply for private arrest warrants and initiate legal proceedings against those implicated."

ICJP said that some of the countries represented include Malaysia, Türkiye, Norway, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina and the United Kingdom, adding Global 195 was founded to address the shortcomings of international bodies and states in prosecuting war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza.

The scope of Global 195 includes individuals from the Israeli military and political leadership, from senior policymakers to operational staff, accountable for international law violations, ICJP stated.

ICJP said that advanced preparations have already been made in the UK to pursue legal action against British citizens suspected of joining the Israeli military or committing war crimes in besieged Gaza, Israel-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"The obstruction of international legal institutions in pursuing individuals responsible for war crimes in Palestine, coupled with the failure of national police forces to fulfill their obligations under humanitarian law and universal jurisdiction principles, has allowed impunity for Israeli suspected war criminals to persist," said Tayab Ali, ICJP's UK-based director.

Under international law, states must investigate and prosecute war crimes, yet these duties are often ignored, Ali said, adding the launch of Global 195 "is a necessary legal intervention to remedy this failure."

"By activating domestic legal mechanisms across multiple jurisdictions, we are ensuring that those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza are subject to legal accountability and no longer have anywhere to hide," he added.

Failure of international legal order

Huseyin Disli, vice president for Worldwide Lawyers Association, said his organisation fully supports the Global 195 initiative by filing the complaint in Türkiye as a crucial step in dismantling Israeli impunity.

"Palestine's case exemplifies 'legal subalternity' in international law — rights recognised in theory but denied in practice — while Zionist crimes continue unchecked," Disli said, adding no domestic court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli genocide-war criminals, exposing the failure of the international legal order.

Awang Armadajaya bin Awang Mahmud, Malaysian advocate and solicitor, said ICJP has collected overwhelming evidence of war crimes in Gaza and called upon his country "to escalate the necessary legal and diplomatic coordination among States for the investigation and prosecution of the alleged war criminals identified in the complaint."

"We have also made recommendations to the Government in relation to border control and restrictions, asset-freezing and potentially financial sanctions."