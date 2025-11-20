EUROPE
Poland pursues Ukrainian railway sabotage suspects who fled to Belarus
Investigators say two Ukrainian suspects caused major rail damage before fleeing, expanding Poland’s probe into sabotage and terrorism.
Poland says evidence points to a planned act of sabotage on a key rail corridor. / AP
November 20, 2025

Polish prosecutors have drafted charges against two Ukrainian men suspected of carrying out a recent act of rail sabotage before fleeing to Belarus, Polish broadcaster TVP World reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they have gathered evidence indicating that the two men, identified as Oleksandr K. and Yevhenii I., conducted terrorist sabotage on behalf of Russian intelligence.

They noted that while a decision to charge them has been issued, the suspects have not been formally charged in person because they escaped to Belarus.

Investigators collected witness statements, telecoms data, video footage and documents that point to a “high probability” of the men’s guilt, prosecutors said, adding that the pair created a “direct danger of catastrophe” and posed a significant threat to life and property.

Many suspects detained

The proposed charges include espionage, causing a potential catastrophe and the use of explosives, offences that could carry a life sentence if formally filed.

Prosecutors said they are seeking a court order to arrest and detain the suspects, which would pave the way for placing them on an international wanted list and requesting an Interpol Red Notice.

Authorities said several other individuals have been detained in connection with the case but have not yet been charged.

The investigation follows weekend incidents along a rail line about 90 kilometres south of Warsaw, where an explosion damaged infrastructure and investigators later discovered tampered tracks and broken overhead cables on other parts of the route.

On Monday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said damage on the Warsaw–Lublin intercity line near the village of Mika constituted an act of sabotage.

SOURCE:AA
