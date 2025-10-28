Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on Gaza, after accusing Palestinian resistance group Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire.
"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to immediately carry out powerful strikes in Gaza," a statement from his office said on Tuesday.
In response, Hamas said it was postponing the handover of the hostage's body due to Israeli truce “violations”.
The Palestinian resistance group had earlier said it would hand over another hostage's body, scheduled on Tuesday.
Israeli escalation stalls search
"We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement, adding that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies".
Hamas handed over late on Monday what it said was the 16th of 28 hostage bodies it had agreed to return under the ceasefire deal, which came into effect on October 10.
Israel also decided to expand occupation over Gaza beyond “yellow line” in coordination with US, according to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.
A ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan. The ceasefire plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.
Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has killed over 68,500 people and injured more than 170,300 since October 2023, according to Palestinian authorities.