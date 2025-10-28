Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to carry out intense strikes on Gaza, after accusing Palestinian resistance group Hamas of violating the US-brokered ceasefire.

"Following security consultations, Prime Minister Netanyahu instructed the military to immediately carry out powerful strikes in Gaza," a statement from his office said on Tuesday.

In response, Hamas said it was postponing the handover of the hostage's body due to Israeli truce “violations”.

The Palestinian resistance group had earlier said it would hand over another hostage's body, scheduled on Tuesday.

Israeli escalation stalls search

"We will postpone the handover that was scheduled for today due to the occupation's violations," Hamas's armed wing said in a statement, adding that any Israeli "escalation will hinder the search, excavation, and recovery of the bodies".