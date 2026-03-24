United States President Donald Trump threatened last week that if Iran did not open the Strait of Hormuz within the next 48 hours, the US would target the country’s infrastructure, including its power plants, triggering renewed debate over which side holds escalation dominance.

For decades, escalation dominance has served as a cornerstone concept in military and political strategy, used to measure not only the intensity of conflict but also the capacity of adversaries to escalate, sustain, or end hostilities.

According to RAND’s description, escalation dominance theory refers to a situation where “one party is believed to have an advantage at a higher intensity of conflict” while its adversary “is likely to have a strong disincentive to pursue more-escalatory activities”.

With his recent threat against Iran, the US president seemed to assume that he held the upper hand in escalation. He appeared to believe that Tehran would hesitate to retaliate.

The rationale behind this was straightforward: damaging Iranian infrastructure could diminish military strength while also undermining national morale and resilience across the country.

“Sometimes you need to escalate to de-escalate,” said Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a recent remark, referring to the Iran war and the US president’s recent threat, indicating that he believes Washington has a better hand than Tehran in the escalation ladder.

But Tehran responded strongly to Trump’s threat, stating that if the US attacked Iranian infrastructure, Tehran would retaliate equally against Israel and Gulf countries with American bases.

Where is the escalation ladder going?

On Monday, Trump appeared to suspend his threat to target Iranian infrastructure for five days, citing what he described as “very good and productive conversations” toward a “complete and total resolution” of hostilities in the Middle East.

Iranian leaders, however, once again denied that Tehran had engaged in any talks with the Trump administration.

The contradictory claims prompted analysts to question which side truly holds the upper hand in escalation.

While an attacker may enjoy tactical superiority due to advanced weapons and intelligence, such advantages do not necessarily translate into strategic success, said Robert Pape, an American academic and leading expert on escalation dominance.

In Iran’s case, neither the US nor Israel has achieved its core strategic objective of forcing Tehran’s capitulation, according to Pape.

As the conflict risks entering a dangerous phase with the possibility of US ground troops being deployed to Iranian territory, experts note that there are too many variables in the current war, which calls for a thorough analysis to understand the constantly evolving dynamics of escalation dominance, and its various stages throughout the conflict.

“Escalation dominance is not just a product of superior capabilities but also endurance and thresholds of pain,” Andreas Krieg, an associate professor at King's College London and director of MENA Analytica, tells TRT World.

“In the conventional space the US and Israel are dictating the tempo of the operations but strategically Iran has found an asymmetric domain where they can dictate the tempo as they can sustain current attrition indefinitely, can disrupt energy markets and freedom of navigation as they please, and have far more endurance to keep pressure up than the US,” Krieg says.

Krieg describes an asymmetric domain as Iran’s attacks across Gulf countries targeting US military bases and its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which accounts for one-fifth of global oil trade.

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It has caused energy prices to soar, as many states dependent on oil and gas for their economies face the serious risk of shortages.

Ozgur Korpe, a former Turkish military officer and an academic at the National Defence University, shares a similar view to Krieg, stating that “No one appears to possess a clear advantage at every stage of the escalatory ladder”.

“This conflict produces not superiority on a single axis as in classical theory, but comparative advantages and vulnerabilities on multiple axes”, from intelligence to air superiority, decapitation strikes, asymmetric warfare, economic vulnerabilities, energy security and domestic politics, Korpe tells TRT World.

While the US and Israel have advantages in areas from intelligence to air superiority, decapitation strikes, Iran holds cards on asymmetric warfare as the country, which has gone through decades of sanctions, will probably handle economic pressure better than the attacking duo, says Korpe.

He also highlights that, unlike anti-war US public opinion, the Iranian leadership’s rhetoric of "resistance" alongside “internal repressive mechanisms” may offer Tehran greater resilience domestically in the short to medium term than Washington. However, he notes that economic fragility could also lead to long-term weaknesses for Iran.

But economic vulnerability also affects both the US and Israel, which lost $57 billion—equivalent to 8.6% of their annual GDP— in various wars over the past two years, he says.

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From a pure military point, “true superiority sometimes lies not with the strongest, but with the one that has the cheapest and most scattered escalation capabilities,” according to Korpe.