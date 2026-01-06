The vast crowds of people in Venezuela’s capital have marched, danced and pumped their fists in a display of support for the government of US-abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

The streets of Caracas, deserted for days as fear descended following the Trump administration’s stunning abduction of Maduro and the First Lady Cilia Flores on Saturday, briefly filled with masses of people waving Venezuelan flags and bouncing to patriotic music.

Marchers flashed V-for-victory signs in support of the government that remains in power despite Maduro's abduction and the US President Donald Trump’s vow to "run" the country.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, one of the defendants named in the US indictment unsealed on Saturday, projected nonchalance as he waded through the crowd.

Wearing a blue cap emblazoned with the slogan "to doubt is to betray," Cabello high-fived supporters and reveled in the festive atmosphere.

The protests are occurring as Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez insisted that no foreign power was governing her country, after US President Trump said Washington would "run" it pending a transition after snatching her predecessor.

"The government of Venezuela is in charge in our country, and no one else. There is no foreign agent governing Venezuela," Rodriguez said in a televised address on Tuesday.

January 3 attacks

During the January 3 attacks, US forces killed 55 Venezuelan and Cuban military personnel, tolls published by Caracas and Havana showed on Tuesday.