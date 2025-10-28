Türkiye and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding at the Türkiye–Jordan Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meeting in Amman, with the participation of Turkish and Jordanian trade ministers.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said at the event that the JEC meeting marks a watershed moment in the two countries' bilateral relations in trade, investments, infrastructure, contracting, agriculture, health, culture, tourism, and other fields, with the signing of the first joint economic commission.

Bolat pointed out that during bilateral meetings, both the Turkish and Jordanian sides agreed to develop new projects and programs for cooperation in key areas.

Turkish and Jordanian businesspeople, as well as the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), held a roundtable meeting as a part of Bolat’s visit, while the business communities of the two countries will come together for a forum sometime in the future.

“We will sign many agreements on cooperation in free zones, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), organised industrial zones, standardisation, education, health and scientific research, and agriculture,” he said.