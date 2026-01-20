The Yemeni government has accused the United Arab Emirates of running a secret prison at an airbase near the southern Yemeni port city of Mukalla.

The allegations were made by Salem al-Khanbashi, the governor of the eastern Yemeni province of Hadramaut, during a media trip to the Riyan airbase near Mukalla.

Khanbashi told a televised press conference that necessary measures would be taken against the UAE and the head of Yemen's main separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

"All measures will be taken to hold perpetrators of violations accountable, whether Aidarous al-Zubaidi or the UAE — its elements, officials, or people working for them — to achieve justice for the victims and their families," he said.

During the presser, the governor of Hadramaut also said that the Yemeni government had discovered suspicious Emirati equipment and practices at the Riyan base that were not consistent with the declared goals of the legitimacy support coalition, Arab News reported.

He added that the equipment included wires, explosives, detonators and communication devices.

Khanbashi said the type of materials discovered and the way they were prepared were not consistent with the tools and equipment used by regular armies in military bases

Khanbashi's remarks are among the most severe accusations levelled against the UAE.

The fast-moving crisis in Yemen's south has created a rift between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two oil-rich countries in the Gulf, fracturing a coalition headed by Yemen's internationally recognised government that is fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.