Gaza now has the highest number of child amputees per capita in the world, after more than a year of Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave, the United Nations said.

"Gaza now has the highest number of children amputees per capita anywhere in the world — many losing limbs and undergoing surgeries without even anaesthesia," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday in remarks read out by his deputy at a Cairo conference aimed to accelerate humanitarian aid to the enclave.

Calling the situation in war-torn Gaza "appalling and apocalyptic", the UN chief warned that conditions faced by Palestinians in the territory may amount to the "gravest international crimes".

Guterres highlighted the devastating toll of the conflict and the urgent need for international action. "Malnutrition is rampant... Famine is imminent. Meanwhile, the health system has collapsed," he said.

The secretary-general also criticised the severe restrictions on aid delivery, calling the current levels "grossly insufficient".

According to UNRWA's count, only 65 aid trucks per day had been able to enter Gaza this past month, compared to a pre-war average of 500.

'A crisis of political will'