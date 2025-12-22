A photo of US President Donald Trump that had been removed from the cache of Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Department of Justice was restored on Sunday after officials determined none of Epstein's victims were in the image, the department said.

The photo showing a desk with an open drawer containing a photo of Trump with various women was flagged by the Southern District of New York for review to protect potential victims.

"After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction," the Justice Department said.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier on Sunday that his office removed the photo because of concerns about women in the photo. “It has nothing to do with President Trump,” Blanche said during a Sunday morning appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press with Kristen Welker.

The Justice Department released thousands of documents on Friday related to Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender who killed himself in jail in 2019.

But it has drawn criticism, including from some Republicans, over extensive redactions and few documents mentioning Trump despite his well-publicised friendship with Epstein.